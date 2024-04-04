Insider Selling: 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Major Shareholder Sells 6,427 Shares of Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 6,427 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $38,626.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,047.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 3,333 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $19,998.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 33,522 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $202,137.66.

On Monday, March 25th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 32,193 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $195,089.58.

On Friday, March 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 23,847 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $147,612.93.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 58,032 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $349,352.64.

On Monday, March 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $106,614.20.

On Thursday, March 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26.

1stdibs.Com Stock Performance

Shares of DIBS opened at $5.95 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,295,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

