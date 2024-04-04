Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $21,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,432.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.60. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $178.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPH

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 449.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 793,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,082,000 after purchasing an additional 649,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 645,917 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 592,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 460,473 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $24,740,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 225,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.