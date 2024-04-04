Insider Selling: Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,464,000. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BTM. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

