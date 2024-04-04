Insider Selling: Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,294.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Brandon Taylor Mintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Brandon Taylor Mintz sold 62,865 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $125,101.35.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
A number of research firms have commented on BTM. Northland Securities began coverage on Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
About Bitcoin Depot
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
