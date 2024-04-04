Insider Selling: Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) CEO Sells 43,056 Shares of Stock

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) CEO Vininder Singh sold 43,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $128,737.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,676.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vininder Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Vininder Singh sold 8,516 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $21,715.80.

On Friday, January 12th, Vininder Singh sold 1,515 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $3,878.40.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Vininder Singh sold 4,780 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $13,145.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Vininder Singh sold 5,184 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $14,929.92.

On Friday, January 5th, Vininder Singh sold 2,644 shares of Bullfrog AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $7,667.60.

Bullfrog AI Trading Up 7.7 %

Bullfrog AI stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Bullfrog AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bullfrog AI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

