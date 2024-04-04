Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $51,898.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $25.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.48. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.07.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $4,726,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 351.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,460,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

