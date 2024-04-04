Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

