Insider Selling: GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,882,792.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.

GigaCloud Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $991,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

