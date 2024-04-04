Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells 1,430 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $15,819,510.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $339.82 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

