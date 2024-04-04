Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells 752 Shares of Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $95,955.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.07.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 4.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,229,000 after acquiring an additional 310,242 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,314,000 after acquiring an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

