Insider Selling: Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Sells 1,645 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $118,275.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,485.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $119,459.90.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Stock Performance

Sezzle stock opened at $74.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $421.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.82. Sezzle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

