Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) insider Spar Business Services Inc sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,442.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spar Business Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Spar Business Services Inc sold 443 shares of SPAR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $456.29.

SPAR Group Stock Up 10.1 %

SPAR Group stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. SPAR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of SPAR Group worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

