Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $45.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.89.

Several research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

