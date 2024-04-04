InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts have commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IHG
Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08.
InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InterContinental Hotels Group
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.