InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on IHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. CWM LLC grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 621.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $103.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.48. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

