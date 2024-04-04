International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.