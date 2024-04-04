International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC) Director Sells C$226,944.00 in Stock

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) Director Ross Thompson sold 1,891,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total transaction of C$226,944.00.

International Lithium Stock Up 20.0 %

CVE ILC opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. International Lithium Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 85.66 and a quick ratio of 54.82.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

