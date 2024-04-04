Inventiva S.A. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inventiva in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($2.23) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Inventiva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVA stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Inventiva has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

