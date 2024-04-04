Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Shares Acquired by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 123,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $24.98.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
