Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $442.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $436.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

