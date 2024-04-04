Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $442.10 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.