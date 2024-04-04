Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,984 put options.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.7 %
DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
