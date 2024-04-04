Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 29,304 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 226% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,984 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $171,978,000 after purchasing an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $157.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.7 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $211.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

