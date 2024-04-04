Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 32,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average daily volume of 23,300 call options.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

CGC opened at $10.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.39. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $19.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($1.34). The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 73.48% and a negative net margin of 326.75%. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 26.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,936,000 after buying an additional 2,133,358 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,874,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 1,717,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 613,768 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

