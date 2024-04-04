Iowa State Bank Buys 409 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.8% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $160.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.42.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

