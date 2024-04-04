IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Gap Up to $9.17

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.17, but opened at $9.39. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $9.01, with a volume of 16,792 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.32.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,223,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Articles

