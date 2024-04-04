iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) is Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,293 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

