iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,152,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

