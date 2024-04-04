iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 27.9% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $281,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,998,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 778,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,801,000 after buying an additional 171,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 63,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,508,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

