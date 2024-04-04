iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a. owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $252,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

