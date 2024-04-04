iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.7% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 588,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,300,000 after buying an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 96,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $509.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $472.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.