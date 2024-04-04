iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. UMB Bank n.a. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $252,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $522.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

