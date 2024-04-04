iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 119,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 222,223 shares.The stock last traded at $85.21 and had previously closed at $86.66.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $699.35 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,534,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 45,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.