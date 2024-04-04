iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 59,526 shares.The stock last traded at $74.36 and had previously closed at $75.49.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.