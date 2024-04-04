iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,204,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

