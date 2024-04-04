iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,259 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after acquiring an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after acquiring an additional 202,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

