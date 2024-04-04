iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,595,611,000 after acquiring an additional 64,537 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $334.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.23 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

