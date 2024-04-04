iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $334.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.23 and a one year high of $340.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.