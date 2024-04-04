iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 5.0% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $177.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

