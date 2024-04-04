iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $205.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

