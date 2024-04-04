iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.12 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.