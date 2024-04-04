James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 22,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 48,456 shares.The stock last traded at $39.16 and had previously closed at $40.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JHX shares. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.69.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 102,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth $506,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

