Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives C$35.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered Jamieson Wellness from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.29. Jamieson Wellness has a 52-week low of C$22.10 and a 52-week high of C$34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

