Jayshree Ullal Sells 24,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,157,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.41, for a total value of $5,648,200.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58.

On Monday, January 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $262,924.20.

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total value of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total value of $4,796,769.60.

Arista Networks stock opened at $298.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.63. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Melius Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

