JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $5.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

JBLU stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.86.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.