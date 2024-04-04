Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck Sells 186 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $12,183.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,815.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Vandiepenbeeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $11,879.82.

On Monday, March 4th, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $11,204.64.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 186 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $10,105.38.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.55. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 48.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 30,775 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

