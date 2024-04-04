Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $62.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

