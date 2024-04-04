Johnson Controls International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 19,207 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,963% compared to the typical daily volume of 931 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $65.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522,009 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.