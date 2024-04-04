JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $136.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $474,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $474,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $3,138,451.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,370,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,234 shares of company stock valued at $13,534,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

