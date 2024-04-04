JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $189.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.73.

RGA opened at $193.60 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $131.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

