JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $137.34 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $152.48.

