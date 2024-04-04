JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV
GE Vernova Trading Down 1.9 %
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.