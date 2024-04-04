JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

NYSE LNC opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.93. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

