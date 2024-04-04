JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $58.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.85% from the company’s previous close.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,489,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,639,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 1,312,286 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after buying an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 583.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,420,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.