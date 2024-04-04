JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Target Price to $28.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.71.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $20.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of -0.30. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.28.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.15. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 953.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.42%. The company had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,872.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Faga sold 145,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $3,324,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,132,541.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,605 shares of company stock worth $3,839,195 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 574,987 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $7,669,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1,050.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 294,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 686,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after acquiring an additional 255,658 shares in the last quarter.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

